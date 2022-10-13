Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 14

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mo Safren: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“The Glass Menagerie”: Four County Players in Barboursville has canceled this weekend's performances as a result of a positive COVID case within the cast. Dates for rescheduled performances will be announced soon. Tickets purchased for this weekend automatically will transfer to the rescheduled dates. Tickets also can be transferred to next weekend's performances instead, pending availability of seats. 4countyplayers@fourcp.org or (540) 832-5355.
Boxed Lunch featuring Gary Green: Crustworthy Pizza will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.
The UVa Spanish Theater Group Presents: "Flamenco y Exilio": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $7 students.
Live music: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.