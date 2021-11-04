Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 5

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Blazing Saddle Tramps: 8-10 p.m., Durty Nelly's Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Thin Lear, Nan Macmillan and Reid Parsons: 6:30 p.m., The Garage.

Gilliam, Green, Riggs and Hall (G.G.R.H.): 6-8:30 p.m., 106 Street Food Mobile Kitchen food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"She Echoes on the Vine": Charlottesville Players Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

Steep Canyon Rangers with David Wax Museum: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.