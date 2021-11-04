Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 5

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
The Blazing Saddle Tramps: 8-10 p.m., Durty Nelly's Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Thin Lear, Nan Macmillan and Reid Parsons: 6:30 p.m., The Garage.
Gilliam, Green, Riggs and Hall (G.G.R.H.): 6-8:30 p.m., 106 Street Food Mobile Kitchen food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
"She Echoes on the Vine": Charlottesville Players Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.
Steep Canyon Rangers with David Wax Museum: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
Paramount Presents: Harlem 100 — Mwenzo & The Shakes featuring Brianna Thomas, Vuyo Sotashe and Mathis Picard: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 and $19.75. Masks required for everyone inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream": Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, $10, $6 seniors and students.
The Joker Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.