Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 26
Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 26

Black Friday with Haze and Dacey: 2:30-5:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Kat & The Travelers: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $22, $20 advance.

Paramount Presents: Mark Nizer 4D: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75, $19.75.

Midlife Crisis Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

King of the Wild Things and The Band BiG!: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

