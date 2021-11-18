 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 19
University of Virginia Chamber Singers: Choral music from the Broadway stage, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.

“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $8 students.

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Paulien Quartet: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Upfront Inc. Presents: “Last Podcast on the Left — Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$150 VIP, $50, $45, $35, $25.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Presents: Chris Alan — Talk to Me: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

