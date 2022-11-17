 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 18

University of Virginia Baroque Orchestra: Fall Concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve tickets in advance.

Cavalier Marching Band: Open dress rehearsal for "Space Travel" halftime show, 6:30 p.m., Carr's Hill Field, (434) 924-3376, free.

University of Virginia Department of Drama Dance Program: Fall Dance Concert has been canceled while the community grieves the deaths of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. Ticketholders will receive emails from the UVa Arts Box Office regarding refunds. (434) 924-3376.

One-Act Play Festival: The Center Players featuring Linda Blondel, Betsy Cochran, Jody Forman, Larry Goldstein, Jim Horstkotte, Karen Katz, Linda Leva, Morgan Nowlen and Mary Shore, 3 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (434) 974-7756, free, everyone welcome.

Ken Farmer and the Authenticators: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

"Elf: The Musical": 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10.

The Wavelength: Crustworthy Pizza food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

United Nations of Comedy Tour with Jordan Rock, Sean Donnelly, Liz Miele and Funnyman Skiba: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $39.50.

Pale Blue Dot with Films on Song and Rikki Rakki: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

