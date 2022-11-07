 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 11

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia with UVa University Singers: "Masterworks 2: Songs of Destiny" featuring music of Arvo Part and Johannes Brahms, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $20-$8 balcony.

Cavalier Marching Band dress rehearsal for "Veterans Appreciation" halftime show: 6:30 p.m., Carr's Hill Field, (434) 924-3376, free.

Mink's Miracle Medicine with Ramona Martinez: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Mojo Pie: Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The California Honeydrops with Cris Jacobs: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $25 advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "This is Spinal Tap": 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $11 general admission.

"13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview": Piedmont Virginia Community College Drama Club, 7:30 p.m., Maxwell Black Box Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5.

Friday Dance Night: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

An Evening with Pierre Bensusan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $35, $30 advance, general-admission partially seated show.

