Best Bets for Friday, May 6

Zephyrus: "Requiem" by Manuel Cardoso to benefit Ukrainian war refugees, outdoors at Charlottesville Waldorf School, (434) 963-4690, donations accepted for U.S. Refugee Agency. Vaccination requested.

It's Finally Friday with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, all Friday night tickets $10. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., Law Dawg Hot Dogs food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

"Dance Vignettes" by Cumulus Dance: Choreographed dances and improvisation, 5:30, 5:40, 5:50, 6, 6:10, 6:20, 6:30, 6:40, 6:50, 7, 7:10 and 7:20 p.m., Studio 20 at McGuffey Art Center, 

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

CBDB with Sisters & Brothers: 9 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Fridays After Five with Cougar Beatrice: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

