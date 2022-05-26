Best Bets for Friday, May 27

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Ruckus the Bulldog: 7 p.m., Champion Brewery, (434) 295-2739 (BREW), free.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Shane Click: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswck Gathering: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin's Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Arts Festival: 6-10 p.m., IX Art Park, $15 festival and Looking Glass, $10 festival only, three-day ticket $25.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

"Social Dance": Under Story and Shandoah Goldman, 6 p.m., Mad Bowl at the University of Virginia, reception follows at The Fralin Museum of Art at UVa.

"Bring It On: The Musical": Charlottesville High School Theater Department, 7 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, $10. Production is suitable for families with children ages 10 and older.

Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Shagwüf with Work Wear: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Tavern on the Green at the Clubhouse at Spring Creek Country Club in Zion Crossroads, (540) 832-0744, no cover. No outside food or beverages allowed.

Fridays After Five with Chickenhead Blues Band with Runawayz: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.