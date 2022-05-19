Best Bets for Friday, May 20

"Tuck Everlasting — The Musical": Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.
"Elvis Has Left the Building": Persimmon Tree Players, 7:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $75-$12, pre-show meals available, picnic welcome.
Friday Night Out at DuCard with John Kelly: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paulo Franco & The Freightliners: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
"Accidental Death of an Anarchist": Opening Night, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Erin & The Wildfire with Tennishu (from Butcher Brown): 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.
Fridays After Five with 180 with The Juice Box Boys: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.
Virginia Glee Club: Commencement weekend concert of ensemble's 151st season, 8 p.m., University of Virginia Chapel, (434) 924-3376, free.