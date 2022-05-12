 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, May 13

Friday Night Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Open Mic Night: Seating and signups at 7:30 p.m.,  Rapunzel's Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $3 spectators, no cover for performers.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: With The Queenz: Korilynn, Avalanche Brentwood and Aly Kazam, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, 16 and older.

Fridays After Five with Lord Nelson: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

