Best Bets for Friday, March 4

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 6-8:30 p.m., R U Freak N Hungry food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ’80s Tribute Band: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.
“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors. Champagne reception follows opening-night performance.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Big Lebowski”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.
Southern Culture on the Skids with Barling and Collins: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance. Tickets purchased for previous show date will be honored; refund options also are available.