“Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. No children’s tickets will be sold.

Michael Burris's Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Just a Bite food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Players Guild: “Seven Guitars,” 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Donna The Buffalo with The Judy Chops: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance. Rescheduled date.

Live Arts: "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Glory Days Tour 2023: Chapel Hart with Lucas Hoge 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $128, $62, $52 and $42.

An Evening with Martin Sexton: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $35, $30 advance, general admission seated with standing room.