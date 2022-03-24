Best Bets for Friday, March 25

David Tewksbury: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
An Evening with Railroad Earth: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $29.50 advance, $50 two-night bundle.
“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.
Paramount Presents: The Moth — True Stories Told Live: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $39.75, $29.75 and $24.75.
Ted Garber: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The BLNDRS with The Mitras and Uga Buga: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.