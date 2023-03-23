G.G.R.H.: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Live Arts: “Crumbs from the Table of Joy,” 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Virginia Festival of the Book Presents: Deaf Utopia with Nyle DiMarco: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Virginia Festival of the Book Presents: Bestsellers and Best Cellars: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75.

Virginia Festival of the Book Presents: Finding the Light Bestsellers Panel with Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Vaishnavi Patel and Matthew Quick: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.

Andrew Washington: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Boy Named Banjo with Anna Vaus: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $1 advance