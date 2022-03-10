 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Friday, March 11

  • 0

Kat & The Travelers: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin's Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors. Champagne reception follows opening-night performance.

Outback Presents: Kathleen Madigan: "Do You Have Any Ranch?": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $59.75, $44.75 and $34.75.

Mardi Gras Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Open Mic Night: Reopening show, seating and sign-ups at 7 p.m. and music at 8 p.m., Rapunzel's Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $3 spectators, free for musicians.

Boxed Lunch EP Release Show with Landon Elliott: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10. 

People are also reading…

Organist Daniel Sañez in Westminster Organ Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, masks required

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Sunday, March 6

Wednesday Music Club’s Winners’ Recital: Winners of 2022 Wednesday Music Club Competition will perform, 1:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (4…

Best Bets for Saturday, March 5

Music on the Patio with Shane Click: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations r…

Best Bets for Friday, March 4

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 6-8:30 p.m., R U Freak N Hungry food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 19

Music on the Patio with Paulo Franco: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations …

Best Bets for Thursday, March 10

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dolly Parton says 'never say never' to selling rights to her entire music catalogue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert