Best Bets for Friday, March 11

Kat & The Travelers: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin's Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors. Champagne reception follows opening-night performance.
Outback Presents: Kathleen Madigan: "Do You Have Any Ranch?": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $59.75, $44.75 and $34.75.
Mardi Gras Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Open Mic Night: Reopening show, seating and sign-ups at 7 p.m. and music at 8 p.m., Rapunzel's Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $3 spectators, free for musicians.
Boxed Lunch EP Release Show with Landon Elliott: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.
Organist Daniel Sañez in Westminster Organ Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, masks required