“Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. No children’s tickets will be sold. Masks required.

FarAway: 6-8:30 p.m., Sweet Jane's Kitchen Crab Cakes food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Kings of Thrash with Hatriot: "The MEGA Years Tour," 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $30 advance.

Live Arts: "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Paramount Presents: Elvis Costello & The Imposters: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $124.75, $89.75, $69.75, $49.75.

St. Patrick's Dance with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Immodest Opulence Presents "Variety Show" Burlesque: 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $15 advance, limited VIP tickets must be purchased in pairs, general admission partially seated, must be 18 or older.