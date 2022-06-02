Best Bets for Friday, June 3

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Annie Stokes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Tara Mills Band: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
28th annual Graves' Mountain Music Festival: Music by The Goodwin Brothers Band at noon, Linda Lay & Band at 1:10 p.m., Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys at 2:20 p.m. and Junior Sisk at 3:30 p.m., plus Market Stage lineup of Keplinger Family Band at 4 and 7p.m., The Guard at 5 and 8 p.m., and Rose River Ramblers at 6 and 9 p.m., plus New River Stage lineup of Hogslop String Band at 4:40 p.m., The FitzGeralds at 6 p.m., MIPSO at 7:35 p.m. and Scythian at 9:15 p.m., campfire and jamming in the campground at 10 p.m., Graves' Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $65, $10 youths 13 to 17, three-day passes and camping packages available. All tickets and camping purchases for 2020 festival will be honored; refunds available.
Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of "In the Heights" begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.
“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.
1980s Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Prize for best-dressed '80s-style attire.
"Soundflight 2": Victory Hall Opera, 6 p.m., outdoors at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, (434) 227-9978, $45, $15 students. Rain date: Saturday.
Fridays After Five with Indecision with The Cows: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.