Best Bets for Friday, July 8

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Paulo Franco: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Clueless” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: "The Sound of Music": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.

Friday Night Dance with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Nefesh Mountain with Palmyra: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $70 VIP, $30 door, $25 advance.

Fridays After Five with Will Overman with Isabel Bailey: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

