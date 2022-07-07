Best Bets for Friday, July 8

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Paulo Franco: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Clueless” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.
Charlottesville Opera Presents: "The Sound of Music": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.
Friday Night Dance with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Nefesh Mountain with Palmyra: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $70 VIP, $30 door, $25 advance.
Fridays After Five with Will Overman with Isabel Bailey: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.