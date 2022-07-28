Best Bets for Friday, July 29

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women”: 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.
Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mo Safren: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.
Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Akeelah and the Bee” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.
2 Wishes Trio: 2-5 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
People are also reading…
“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.
Bailey Hayes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Fridays After Five with Pale Blue Dot with Films on Song: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.