Best Bets for Friday, July 22

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Dave Goodrich: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Book of Scruff: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “The Muppets Take Manhattan” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15. Queer Happy Hour begins at 6 p.m.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: “The Merry Widow”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.

Live music: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

“A Psychedelic Night” featuring Project Bluebird with Uga Buga and Dragonfly Grove: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $7.

Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Tavern on the Green at Spring Creek Country Club in Zion Crossroads, (540) 832-0744, no cover.

Fridays After Five with Hard Swimmin’ Fish with Scuffletown: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

