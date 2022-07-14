 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, July 15

Shakespeare at the Ruins: "As You Like It": Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Virginia Theatre Festival: "Little Women," 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mike Henry: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Bluebird Project: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Gooey Gumdrops: 6-8:30 p.m., Sweet Jane's Kitchen food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Moonrise Kingdom” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

"Into the Woods" Opening Night: Live Arts, 7 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15. 

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza Presents: The Roast of Bebe Gunn with Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: Featuring Amazon the Rome, Jezzi Belle and Darling Nikki, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

Fridays After Five with Cherry Red with Josh Mayo & The House Sauce: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

