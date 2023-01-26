Best Bets for Friday, Jan. 27

Old Soul — Jon Spear and Dara James: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Illiterate Light with Palm Palm and Carl Anderson: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $15 advance.
“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.
Duo DiPuma: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Full Moon Fever: Tom Petty Tribute with Kenneka Cook: Includes members of Goldrush, Log Arms, Horsehead and other Richmond musical projects, 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.
People are also reading…