 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Friday, Jan. 27

  • 0

Old Soul — Jon Spear and Dara James: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Illiterate Light with Palm Palm and Carl Anderson: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $15 advance.

“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Duo DiPuma: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Full Moon Fever: Tom Petty Tribute with Kenneka Cook: Includes members of Goldrush, Log Arms, Horsehead and other Richmond musical projects, 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

People are also reading…

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auditions for Jan, 23

Four County Players: Auditions for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” will be by appointment only on Saturday at Olivet Presbyterian Churc…

At Live Arts, 'The River' is 'poetic in a good way'

At Live Arts, 'The River' is 'poetic in a good way'

In the haunting play from the creator of "The Ferryman" and "Jerusalem," one thing is clear: a man has invited a woman to a remote cabin on a cliff above his lifelong fishing spot. After that, not much is obvious, except that the woman abruptly disappears. If you like mysteries and savor a little sense of the eerie, "The River" may be the thought-provoking show you've been seeking, even if it's easier to experience than to explain.

Best Bets for Monday, Jan. 23

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, …

Watch Now: Related Video

Justin Roiland is dropped by both Adult Swim and Hulu after domestic violence charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert