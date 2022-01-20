Best Bets for Friday, Jan. 21

Editor’s note: Inclement weather may prompt closings and cancellations or postponements of performances. Contact the venue before venturing out.

Full Moon Saloon Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Philosopher Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Comedy Host Battle with hosts Winston Hodges and Chris Alan: Featuring Alex Castagne, Jay Agbon, Lucy Bonino and Jamal Russell, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

New Dominion Bookshop’s Friday event, “Taylor Harris: This Boy We Made — In Conversation with Jocelyn Nicole Johnson,” has been canceled. (434) 295-2552.