 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Friday, Jan. 21

  • 0

Editor’s note: Inclement weather may prompt closings and cancellations or postponements of performances. Contact the venue before venturing out.

Full Moon Saloon Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Philosopher Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Comedy Host Battle with hosts Winston Hodges and Chris Alan: Featuring Alex Castagne, Jay Agbon, Lucy Bonino and Jamal Russell, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

New Dominion Bookshop’s Friday event, “Taylor Harris: This Boy We Made — In Conversation with Jocelyn Nicole Johnson,” has been canceled. (434) 295-2552.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Saturday, Jan. 15

Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations re…

Best Bets for Thursday, Jan. 20

Editor’s note: Inclement weather may prompt closings and cancellations or postponements of performances. Contact the venue before venturing out.

Reza Salazar, from surviving clown to Broadway actor

Reza Salazar, from surviving clown to Broadway actor

“Clyde’s,” written by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage and directed by Kate Whoriskey, takes place in a sandwich shop whose owner (Uzo Aduba) hires ex-convicts to give them a chance to re-enter society. 

Best Bets for Thursday, Dec. 30

Paramount Presents: The Royal Ballet in HD — “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Watch Now: Related Video

Niall Horan responds to Twitter billboard about manifesting his success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert