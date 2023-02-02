"Spring Break": A TAP (Teen Arts Project) production, 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, $12 advance, $40 for four-day ticket.

Uncle Pen: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Last Waltz": 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 ages 12 and younger.

Midlife Crisis Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TechnoSonics Festival 2023: New music and art, installations and artists' presentations featuring featured guests Erica Gressman and Andy Slater, noon-11 p.m., Rotunda Dome Room at UVa, (434) 924-3376, free.

LYAO with Dan LaMorte and Natalie Cuomo: Hosted by Nick Deez, 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance, general admission seated show.