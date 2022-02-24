 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Friday, Feb. 25

  • 0

Bent Theatre: "Bent Theatre Has No Plan,"improv theater night, 8 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 218-2060.

Carnaval with The Beleza Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

New Works Festival: Five one-act plays written, directed and performed by University of Virginia students, 7 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $5. For mature audiences.

Lucy Dacus with Indigo De Souza: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

Paramount Presents: Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Live Action: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12, $10 seniors.

Matt Johnson: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Happy Fits with Sarah and The Sundays: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $16 advance. 

People are also reading…

"How to Live on Earth": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students. For mature audiences.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 19

Music on the Patio with Paulo Franco: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations …

Be There: Bears, swans and an original documentary

Rae Wynn-Grant, a large-carnivore ecologist with the National Geographic Society's Wild Places Initiative, will be at Charlottesville's Paramount Theater at 7 p.m. Friday to talk about the challenges faced by North American black and grizzly bears.

Best Bets for Thursday, Feb. 24

“How to Live on Earth”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa facu…

Riverdance to tour US with group's first Black female dancer

Riverdance to tour US with group's first Black female dancer

“Though the style itself might seem rigid in its traditional form, I use it as an outlet to express myself,” Bullock said. “Almost everything about it is mesmerizing to me. There’s something about Irish dancing that I feel like resonates with anyone who watches it.”

Best Bets for Sunday, Feb. 13

Valentine’s Sunday Brunch with harpist Vicky Lee: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $75 per person.

Watch Now: Related Video

Piers Morgan, Cher and more stars react to Ukraine crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert