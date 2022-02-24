Best Bets for Friday, Feb. 25

Bent Theatre: "Bent Theatre Has No Plan,"improv theater night, 8 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 218-2060.
Carnaval with The Beleza Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
New Works Festival: Five one-act plays written, directed and performed by University of Virginia students, 7 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $5. For mature audiences.
Lucy Dacus with Indigo De Souza: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.
Paramount Presents: Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Live Action: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12, $10 seniors.
Matt Johnson: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Happy Fits with Sarah and The Sundays: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $16 advance.
"How to Live on Earth": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students. For mature audiences.