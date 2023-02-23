Popebama: Duo of saxophonist Erin Rogers and percussionist Dennis Sullivan performs compositions by UVa graduate student composers Daniel Fishkin, Kristin Hauge, Molly Joyce, Varun Kishore, Brian Lindgren and Matias Vilaplana Stark, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

"Wait Until Dark": 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. No children's tickets will be sold.

Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Players Guild: "Seven Guitars," 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

An Evening with Jorma Kaukonen: 7:30 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $48, $43 advance, general admission seated show. Show has been moved to the Jefferson Theater as a result of overwhelming demand; all tickets purchased for previously scheduled show at The Southern will be honored.

Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen: The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, tickets start at $39, $1 from each ticket will be donated to Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Pre-paid parking has sold out; plan on arriving early to seek parking in JPJ's garage, west lot, south lot and east lot and EIG Garage.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Big Lebowski": 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Andrew Washington: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Disco Risqué with Chestnut Grove: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack.

"Love, Loss and What I Wore": Monologues and ensemble pieces, 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $15-$10.

Dick Orange Jazz Quartet: 7-10 p.m., Wahoo BBQ in Palmyra, no cover.