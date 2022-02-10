 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Feb. 11

“Winter Break”: Teen Arts Project, 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

The Wavelength: 6-8:30 p.m., Kaas & Cure Board Co. Mobile Kitchen food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Wild Rivers with Corey Harper: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $22, $20 advance.

The University of Virginia Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Presents: Black History Month Concert: Music by gospel artists Anthony Brown and therAPy and Isabel Davis, 6:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free but registration required.

Valentine's Dance with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover., food and beverage prices vary.

Films on Song and 7th-Grade Girl Fight with The Flops: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.

