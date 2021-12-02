 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 3
0 comments
BEST BETS

Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 3

  • 0

Virginia Glee Club’s 81st annual Christmas Concert: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students.

“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences.

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Darlingside: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination: Performances by American Military Spouses’ Choir, Voices and Service, Wilson School of Dance, Erin & The Wildfire, Jessica Eldridge, Rebecca Porter, Theocles, Grayson Torrence, Berto & Vincent, Lora Kelley and The Choirs of CHS, 5-8 p.m., countdown to illumination of Holiday Tree at 7:15 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free, masks required.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry continues his late mother's mission with new film

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'It's a Wonderful Life' stretches its wings as a radio play
Arts & Theatre

'It's a Wonderful Life' stretches its wings as a radio play

Instead of relying on Hollywood-style visual effects to share the story of George Bailey and the Christmas Eve when he learns what a difference his time on earth has made in the lives of his friends, family and hometown, Moran's cast and Foley artists are drawing on the wonder of old-school radio dramas to tell the tale in a new way for pandemic-weary audiences.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert