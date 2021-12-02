Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 3

Virginia Glee Club’s 81st annual Christmas Concert: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students.
“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences.
Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Darlingside: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.
Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination: Performances by American Military Spouses’ Choir, Voices and Service, Wilson School of Dance, Erin & The Wildfire, Jessica Eldridge, Rebecca Porter, Theocles, Grayson Torrence, Berto & Vincent, Lora Kelley and The Choirs of CHS, 5-8 p.m., countdown to illumination of Holiday Tree at 7:15 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free, masks required.