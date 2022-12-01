 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 2

The Virginia Glee Club: 82nd annual Annual Christmas Concert with conductor Frank Albinder, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

FarAway: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Yam Yam: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35-$29.50, $55 for two-night bundle.

Chris Tomlin X MercyMe: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $25, parking $20.

"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

"Flying in Place: Liberating Voices from Virginia's Prisons": 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free. 

Mike Doughty: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance, partially seated general admission show.

Charlottesville Ballet's 'Nutcracker' part of busy week of fun

Charlottesville Ballet's 'Nutcracker' part of busy week of fun

The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and the UVa University Singers will serve up a perennial seasonal favorite this weekend. The Family Holiday Concerts will be at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Michael Slon will conduct.

'Violet' traces young woman's journey to transformation

'Violet' traces young woman's journey to transformation

What makes "the deceptively difficult show" an appealing choice at this moment is its message that "you can never tell just by looking at a person just what someone is carrying on the inside," director and choreographer Perry Medlin said. "I think the message of 'Violet' is really a timeless one about learning how to heal the scars we carry with us on the inside, as well as the ones on the outside. Although it's set in the '60s in a specific place, it's very universal."

Exhibits for Dec. 1

Exhibits for Dec. 1

Editor's Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Best Bets for Sunday, Nov. 27

Live Music in the Orchard: Matty Metcalfe: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

International effort gives 'Nutcracker' tradition new life

International effort gives 'Nutcracker' tradition new life

The annual event, which had become a tradition for many families in Charlottesville and across the country, gets a new energy this year from a cast in which award-winning dancers from Japan, Turkey, Italy, Kazakhstan and other nations join the Ukrainian dancers. 

Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 18

University of Virginia Baroque Orchestra: Fall Concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members,…

