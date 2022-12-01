Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 2

The Virginia Glee Club: 82nd annual Annual Christmas Concert with conductor Frank Albinder, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students.
“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.
FarAway: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Yam Yam: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35-$29.50, $55 for two-night bundle.
Chris Tomlin X MercyMe: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $25, parking $20.
"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.
"Flying in Place: Liberating Voices from Virginia's Prisons": 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.
Mike Doughty: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance, partially seated general admission show.