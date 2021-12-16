Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 17

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Fred Cheddar and the Q-Tips featuring Pegg-Joplin, Leva & Grant: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin's Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount Presents: Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours: 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $15 ages 3 to 12.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Disco Risque + Free Union: "A Risque Family Christmas": 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.