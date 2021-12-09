Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 10

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Blowbirds featuring Green, Whitlow & Milor, Storer, Bisgaier & LaVelle: 6-8:30 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “Follies” (2017): 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
“Let There Be Light”: 15th annual outdoor installation of light-themed art, 6-9 p.m., grounds near V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5362, free. Bring a flashlight and consider wearing light to be an “enlightened being.” Rain date: 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
Jodie Davis: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.