Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 5

Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.
Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bomar & Ritter: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Timi Ryalls and Barry Collins: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Paulo Franco & The Freightliners: 6-8:30 p.m., Crustworthy Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Men in Black” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.
The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Pitch Perfect”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.
Live music: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Harli & The House of Jupiter with The Burning Sun and Angelica X: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $7.
Fridays After Five with Mama Tried with Silas Frayser Band: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.