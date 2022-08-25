 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 26

Friday Night Out at DuCard with 2Wishes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Eli Cook: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Paulien Quartet: Thrill of the Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Laura Thurston: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza Presents "Summer Party": Hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn & Cherry Poppins, with Monique Michaels, Yooneek Nuyork and Rose Wood, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Fridays After Five with Boxed Lunch with Root Cellar Remedy: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

