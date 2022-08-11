Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 12

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Bluzonia: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
The Michael Elswick Gathering: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Do the Right Thing” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.
Bad Pants Dance Party: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and bassist Karl Kimmel: 6 p.m., Pub at Lake Monticello, (434) 589-8263, free, call for reservations.
Immodest Opulence Presents: "It's Britney B**** Burlesque": 9 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25 VIP, $20 day of show and $15 advance. VIP tickets include premium table seating. Must be 18 or older.
Fridays After Five with Elby Brass with 21st-Century Ltd: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.