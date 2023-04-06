“Twelfth Night”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty and staff members and alumni, $8 students.

First Fridays: Grillin' & Chillin': 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Ken Farmer and The Authenticators: Sweet Jane's Crab Cake food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"The Brothers Grimm Speculathon": Family-friendly one-act comedy, PVCC Drama Club, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5.

Daniel Kepel: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Michigan Rattlers with Woody Woodworth & The Piners: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Making Noise in the Library: Harmonious Hoos: 2 p.m., University of Virginia Music Library, free.