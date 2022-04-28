Best Bets for Friday, April 29

Teatime Student Recitals: 1 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.
“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.
Friday Night Out with Haze and Dacey: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, all Friday night tickets $10. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.
Bob Bennetta Blues Revue with Susanna Rosen: 6-8:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.
"Making Noise in the Library: Jazz in the Afternoon with Michael McNulty and Tina Hashemi": 4 p.m., Music Library at UVa, (434) 924-3376, free.
James Tamelcoff: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
University Singers and Oratorio Society of Virginia: Rachmaninoff's "All Night Vigil," 8 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas University Church, (434) 924-3376, $27, $10 students. Livestream tickets also available.
Fridays After Five with Mighty Joshua: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.