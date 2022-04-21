 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, April 22

"16 Winters, or the Bear's Tale": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

Friday Night Out with Troy Breslow: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, all Friday night tickets $10. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Fridays for Future: Earth Day celebration for all ages with fashion, film and eco-friendly vendors, 6 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

"Gem of the Ocean": Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177,  $25, $20 students and seniors. 

"The Bold, The Young and the Murdered": 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $21, $11 students.

Jodie Davis & Dave Owens: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Immodest Opulence Presents Barnyard Burlesque: A Grand Ole Tribute to Country: 9 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance, $30 per seat at VIP tables (must buy four seats), must be 18 or older.

Fridays After Five with Orion and The Melted Crayons: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

"Mamma Mia!": 7 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, (434) 823-8700, $14, $6 students and seniors, $12 and $5 advance.

