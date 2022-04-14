Best Bets for Friday, April 15

Stars of Ukrainian ballet will be on the Paramount Theater stage at 1 and 5 p.m. Nov. 20 when Talmi Entertainment brings "Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet." Formerly known as "Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker,'" the flagship production, which has a theme of international unity and peace, has been renamed in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, and one goal is to raise $100,000 for UNICEF. Additional donations are accepted online at nutcracker.com.