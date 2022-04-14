 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Friday, April 15

  • 0

Telemetry featuring Matias Vilaplana & Varun Kishore; Mule Nanny, Grandma and the Five Stooges; and MIMA Music Resource Center Improvisation Workshop: 7 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 984-5669, free.

Friday Night Out with Otra Vez: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

"It Shoulda Been You": 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, all Friday night tickets $10. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Randy Johnson 3: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP, with special guest Richard Smith: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $60, $55 advance.

"Gem of the Ocean": Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

People are also reading…

 "The Children": 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25-$20, sold out.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Garcia Peoples with Jana Horn: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

Fridays After Five with Dropping Julia: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig's return to Broadway

COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig's return to Broadway

Wednesday's matinee and evening performances were canceled when the James Bond actor tested positive. In a tweet late Saturday night, the show said all performances were canceled through Thursday “due to the detection of a limited number of positive COVID test results within the company.”

Auditions for April 11

Four County Players: Auditions for actors 16 and older for the Shakespeare at the Ruins production of “As You Like It,” which will open the co…

'Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet' coming to Paramount on Nov. 20

Stars of Ukrainian ballet will be on the Paramount Theater stage at 1 and 5 p.m. Nov. 20 when Talmi Entertainment brings "Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet." Formerly known as "Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker,'" the flagship production, which has a theme of international unity and peace, has been renamed in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, and one goal is to raise $100,000 for UNICEF. Additional donations are accepted online at nutcracker.com.

Auditions for March 21

Four County Players: Auditions for actors 16 and older for the Shakespeare at the Ruins production of “As You Like It,” which will open the co…

New ‘La Boheme’ tells story in reverse for happy ending

New ‘La Boheme’ tells story in reverse for happy ending

“By putting the opera in reverse order,” Sharon said in an interview, “we get to really emphasize that of course they’re going to face death, disappointment and betrayal, but it’s all worth it because there’s a moment where we’re completely alive and electrified by falling in love.”

'Cabaret,' 'Life of Pi' win big at UK's stage Olivier Awards

'Cabaret,' 'Life of Pi' win big at UK's stage Olivier Awards

An intimate, sold-out production of “Cabaret” was the big winner at British theater's Olivier Awards. It won seven prizes including acting honors for Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. “Cabaret” was named best musical revival at Sunday's ceremony. Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards returned to live collective prizegiving after a three-year break imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Literary adaptation “Life of Pi”  won five prizes, including best new play. Hiran Abeysekera was named best actor in a play as title character Pi, and the supporting actor prize went to seven performers who collectively play a puppet tiger in the show.

Watch Now: Related Video

Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, Queen and more added to National Recording Registry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert