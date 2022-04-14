Best Bets for Friday, April 15

Telemetry featuring Matias Vilaplana & Varun Kishore; Mule Nanny, Grandma and the Five Stooges; and MIMA Music Resource Center Improvisation Workshop: 7 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 984-5669, free.
Friday Night Out with Otra Vez: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
"It Shoulda Been You": 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, all Friday night tickets $10. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.
Randy Johnson 3: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Tommy Emmanuel, CGP, with special guest Richard Smith: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $60, $55 advance.
"Gem of the Ocean": Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.
People are also reading…
"The Children": 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25-$20, sold out.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Garcia Peoples with Jana Horn: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.
Fridays After Five with Dropping Julia: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.