 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BE THERE

Be There: 'Winter Break' explores teens' friendships, breakups and milestones

  • 0

Four County Players will present “Winter Break” byu Joe Calarco, a Teen Arts Project production, at 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in its Mainstage space in Barboursville. Geri Carlson Sauls will direct.

The play, presented by Four County Players and Culpeper Wellness Foundation, follows 19 teens on the first night of winter break as they grapple with friendships, breakups, losses, graduation and other milestones.

The cast includes Ian Amos as Ty, Elizabeth Brubaker as Andy, Soren Corbett as Sam, Violet Craghead-Way as Frankie, Serena Crowley as Pi, Anjali Frye as AJ, Jamie Gallihugh as Cam, Brie Moon as Krys, Sidney Musselman as Quinn, David Offner as Corey, Ethan Phelps as Cody, Anya Rothman as Jesse, Abigail Shears as Charlie, Adeline Sokolowski as Finn, Kat Sullivan as Ricky, Matty Ward as Brett, Piper Wells as Kai, Elena Witt as Jules and Melina Zimet as Dyla.

The adult production staff includes producer Meghan Wallace, production stage manager Tres Wells, costume designer Laura Aylor, scenic designer Meg Hoover, lead carpenters John Baker and Tom Wallace, lighting designer Kim Faulkinbury, sound designer David Hutchins and properties designer Meg Hoover.

People are also reading…

The teen production staff features Ethan Phelps as assistant producer, Sophia Schlicht and Ginger Craghead-Way as assistant stage managers, Jeffrey Wallace as assistant lead carpenter, Mackenzie Peterman as assistant lighting designer and Nate Hutchins as assistant sound designer.

Tickets are $15. Performances will continue at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

Be sure to bring a mask, because masks are required in the building for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Actors are fully vaccinated and will perform without masks; as a result, tickets will not be sold for the front row of seats to maintain additional distance between performers and audience members. Learn more about the COVID safety protocol at fourcp.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Saturday, Jan. 29

Editor’s note: Inclement weather may prompt closings and cancellations or postponements of performances. Contact the venue before venturing out.

Best Bets for Monday, Jan. 31

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Best Bets for Friday, Jan. 28

Editor’s note: Inclement weather may prompt closings and cancellations or postponements of performances. Contact the venue before venturing out.

Riverdance to tour US with group's first Black female dancer

Riverdance to tour US with group's first Black female dancer

“Though the style itself might seem rigid in its traditional form, I use it as an outlet to express myself,” Bullock said. “Almost everything about it is mesmerizing to me. There’s something about Irish dancing that I feel like resonates with anyone who watches it.”

Best Bets for Thursday, Jan. 27

“Pipeline”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Audience talkback follows the performance. Educator…

Watch Now: Related Video

Cillian Murphy was 'reeling' from Helen McCrory's death throughout Peaky Blinders shoot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert