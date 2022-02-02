Be There: 'Winter Break' explores teens' friendships, breakups and milestones

Four County Players will present “Winter Break” byu Joe Calarco, a Teen Arts Project production, at 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in its Mainstage space in Barboursville. Geri Carlson Sauls will direct.

The play, presented by Four County Players and Culpeper Wellness Foundation, follows 19 teens on the first night of winter break as they grapple with friendships, breakups, losses, graduation and other milestones.

The cast includes Ian Amos as Ty, Elizabeth Brubaker as Andy, Soren Corbett as Sam, Violet Craghead-Way as Frankie, Serena Crowley as Pi, Anjali Frye as AJ, Jamie Gallihugh as Cam, Brie Moon as Krys, Sidney Musselman as Quinn, David Offner as Corey, Ethan Phelps as Cody, Anya Rothman as Jesse, Abigail Shears as Charlie, Adeline Sokolowski as Finn, Kat Sullivan as Ricky, Matty Ward as Brett, Piper Wells as Kai, Elena Witt as Jules and Melina Zimet as Dyla.

The adult production staff includes producer Meghan Wallace, production stage manager Tres Wells, costume designer Laura Aylor, scenic designer Meg Hoover, lead carpenters John Baker and Tom Wallace, lighting designer Kim Faulkinbury, sound designer David Hutchins and properties designer Meg Hoover.

The teen production staff features Ethan Phelps as assistant producer, Sophia Schlicht and Ginger Craghead-Way as assistant stage managers, Jeffrey Wallace as assistant lead carpenter, Mackenzie Peterman as assistant lighting designer and Nate Hutchins as assistant sound designer.

Tickets are $15. Performances will continue at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

Be sure to bring a mask, because masks are required in the building for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Actors are fully vaccinated and will perform without masks; as a result, tickets will not be sold for the front row of seats to maintain additional distance between performers and audience members. Learn more about the COVID safety protocol at fourcp.org.