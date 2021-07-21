Be There: Weigh in on Live Arts shows; mark calendars for 'A Christmas Carol'

If you’ve been looking forward to returning to a seat in the theater, here’s your chance to share your feedback on what you’d like to see when the curtain rises.

Live Arts is presenting two virtual talks with Artistic Director Susan E. Evans to get opinions on possible shows for the 2021-2022 season. The Zoom events will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Tuesday.

Head to livearts.org to make reservations for the “A Conversation with the Community” Zoom events, which are free. You’ll be emailed a link to the meeting you choose.

Christmas news in July

American Shakespeare Center in Staunton has announced that its production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will take place from Dec. 10 until Jan. 2, 2022.

In the meantime, its summer productions of “Macbeth,” “Henry V” and “All’s Well That Ends Well” at Blackfriars Playhouse will continue through November, so audience members can see actor-managers Brandon Carter, John Harrell, Chris Johnston and Zoe Speas in action.

To learn more about the shows, go to AmericanShakespeareCenter.com. For tickets, dial (877) 682-4236 — or, to keep it easier to remember, (877) MUCH ADO.