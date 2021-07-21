 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Be There: Weigh in on Live Arts shows; mark calendars for 'A Christmas Carol'
0 comments

Be There: Weigh in on Live Arts shows; mark calendars for 'A Christmas Carol'

If you’ve been looking forward to returning to a seat in the theater, here’s your chance to share your feedback on what you’d like to see when the curtain rises.

Live Arts is presenting two virtual talks with Artistic Director Susan E. Evans to get opinions on possible shows for the 2021-2022 season. The Zoom events will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Tuesday.

Head to livearts.org to make reservations for the “A Conversation with the Community” Zoom events, which are free. You’ll be emailed a link to the meeting you choose.

Christmas news in July

American Shakespeare Center in Staunton has announced that its production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will take place from Dec. 10 until Jan. 2, 2022.

In the meantime, its summer productions of “Macbeth,” “Henry V” and “All’s Well That Ends Well” at Blackfriars Playhouse will continue through November, so audience members can see actor-managers Brandon Carter, John Harrell, Chris Johnston and Zoe Speas in action.

To learn more about the shows, go to AmericanShakespeareCenter.com. For tickets, dial (877) 682-4236 — or, to keep it easier to remember, (877) MUCH ADO.

Pump up the Jams

The Museum of Culpeper History is bringing back its Museum Jams series with a performance by the Country Troubadours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 30.

Visitors can check out the new quilt exhibit, listen to the music and purchase beverages. Upcoming events in the series will take place monthly through September at local breweries and wineries.

A donation of $5 is requested. For details, visit culpepermuseum.org or dial (540) 829-1749.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joshua Jackson reveals his wife Jodie Turner-Smith proposed to him

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Broadway on the cusp of a vibrant rebound
Arts & Theatre

Broadway on the cusp of a vibrant rebound

"Things are changing so dramatically that what we were thinking two weeks ago is not what we're thinking now," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, the trade group representing Broadway producers and theater owners.

Exhibits for July 15
Arts & Theatre

Exhibits for July 15

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Bruce Springsteen marks the return of live shows on Broadway
Arts & Theatre

Bruce Springsteen marks the return of live shows on Broadway

The tough rock 'n’ roller was clearly emotional. He wiped away tears toward the end of his show, which mixes personal remembrances with performances of his songs. He said the summer reprise allows him to spend more time, figuratively speaking, with his late father and other fallen relatives.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert