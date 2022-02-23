Be There: Two drama productions and two concerts fill busy week at UVa

The trip of a lifetime with a significant catch, a collection of new plays by students and a new arrangement of “The Rite of Spring” are among the options this weekend at the University of Virginia.

‘How to Live on Earth’

MJ Kaufman’s “How to Live on Earth,” which opens Thursday in UVa’s Ruth Caplin Theatre, explores what happens when four people who are excited about making the shortlist for a trip to Mars have to address the fact that they’ll never be able to return home. Matt Radford Davies will direct the play, which is for mature audiences.

Tickets are $14; seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members pay $12, and students get in for $8.

New Works Festival

Five plays written, directed and performed by UVa students will fill this year’s New Works Festival. which opens Friday in the Helms Theatre. Faculty members Doug Grissom and Dave Dalton are producers.

Look for “Bake for Life” by Rainah Gregory, directed by Lexi Christie and Rainah Gregory; “Born Under a Single Light” by Karen Zipor, directed by Max Tankersley; “Dinner with the Devil,” written and directed by Laurel Voss; “This Is Not a Date” by Tanaka Maria, directed by Charlie Mooz; and “Welcome to Clifton” by Avery Erskine, directed by Emilia Couture.

Tickets are $5.

Masks are required in all UVa facilities, regardless of vaccination status. For tickets to both shows, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3376.

UVa Chamber Music Series

The series will present its first concert of 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabell Hall Auditorium.

Sergei Prokofiev’s “Quintet in G minor, Op. 39,” minus the fourth movement, will be performed by Kelly Peral on oboe, Jiyeon Choi on clarinet, Dan Sender on violin, Ayn Balija on viola and Peter Spaar on double bass. Paganini’s “3 Duets for Violin and Bassoon, No. 3” will be performed by Sender and bassoonist Elizabeth Roberts. Trombonist Nathaniel Lee and John Nye on trumpet will present “ ‘Le Nozze de Figaro’ from Operatic Duets” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Tickets are $15; UVa faculty and staff members get in for $13. Student tickets are $5, and students ages 6 to 18 can hear the concert for free. Call (434) 924-3052 for details.

‘The Rite of Spring’

The UVa Department of Music will introduce local listeners to a new arrangement of Igor Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” for two pianos and percussion at 8 p.m. Saturday, also in Cabell Hall Auditorium.

Percussionist I-Jen Fang and pianist John Mayhood will collaborate with percussionist Brian Smith and pianist Shelby Sender. Smith and Peter White created this arrangement of Stravinsky’s landmark work, which premiered in 2019 at the Staunton Music Festival.

Also on the program are “Four Laws” by Zachary Wadsworth, which was composed for Fang and Smith and premiered in 2015, and “Danza de los Saqsampillos” for two marimbas by Gabriela Lena Frank.

The event, which is supported by the Eleanor Shea Music Trust, is free; no tickets are required. If you’d rather see it livestreamed, go to https://bit.ly/uva-the-rite-of-spring.

