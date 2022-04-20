Be There: Spring brings a bouquet of performance variety

The coming week is shaping up to be the busiest on Central Virginia stages since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. From famous special guests to hometown theater productions to music that spans the centuries, there’s likely to be something on stage this week to appeal to you.

Before you go, keep a mask handy and take a few minutes to head to the venue’s website to familiarize yourself with the latest pandemic policies and safeguards. There’s a good chance that protocols at your favorite venue have changed in the past few weeks, and you’ll want to be ready.

Lindsey Buckingham If you know the guitarist, songwriter and producer only from his hit-making work with Fleetwood Mac, you’ve been missing out on an inventive solo career. At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Buckingham will bring four decades’ worth of original rock music to the Paramount Theater stage.

During his Fleetwood Mac days, he wrote and produced “Go Your Own Way,” “Big Love” and other Top 10 hits. Since then, he has released seven studio albums and three live albums; his most recent is “Lindsey Buckingham,” released just last year.

Fans of “Saturday Night Live” saw him joining Halsey to perform her song “Darling” in 2021, too.

VIP tickets are $229.75 and $219.75; other seats are $79.75 gold circle, $69.75, $59.75 and $49.75. The VIP experience comes with a premium reserved seat, a signed and numbered print, an exclusive VIP merch bundle, a commemorative laminate and first dibs on merch shopping. For tickets, stop by the box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays, go online to theparamount.net or dal (434) 979-1333.

Steve-OWhether you know him from his “Jackass” stunts or his stylings on “Dancing with the Stars,” he most likely has had you in stitches. He’s known for head-scratching feats of derring-do that can require stitches, so it’s a jaw-droppingly entertaining combination.

“Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour,” set for 7 p.m. Monday at the Paramount, will turn a schedule of dangerous possibilities into a multimedia comedy show.

Keep in mind that the subject matter means this show is strictly for adult audiences. Some of it isn’t the kind of stuff you’d discuss in a family newspaper. But Steve-O’s endearing nature keeps fans coming back, even when they feel a little guilty about laughing along. Laugh and enjoy, but I cannot say this strongly enough: Do. Not. Try. Any. Of. This. At. Home.

Tickets are $100 for VIP meet-and-greet seats; others are $45 and $35. Go to theparamount.net, drop by the box office or call (434) 979-1333.

Charlottesville SymphonyThe mask requirements have been discarded at Old Cabell Hall, and the ban on woodwind and brass players is no more, so the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia is back in front of audiences at full personnel strength this weekend for the season’s final concerts. Catch “Masterworks 5” at 8 p.m. Saturday in Cabell Hall Auditorium or at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School.

Music Director Benjamin Rous will lead the musicians in “Prelude to Act I” of Richard Wagner’s “Die Meistersinger von Nürmberg,” Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major” with principal cellist Adam Carter as the soloist, and “The Moldau” by Bedrich Smetana.

Remember that MLKPAC will require a photo ID and proof of vaccination or a negative test at the door.

Tickets range from $45 to $8 at UVa and $45 to $10 at MLKPAC. Get all the particulars at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or dial the box office at (434) 924-3376.

Tuesday Evening Concert SeriesThe Calmus Ensemble will bring vocal music from the 14th to 18th centuries to Cabell Hall Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the final event in the Tuesday Evening Concert Series’ season. Sit back and soak in the harmonies of a program of works by Palestrina, Schutz, J.C. Bach, Gesualdo, Janequin and Flecha.

“Faith and Madness” dives into sacred music in the first half and madrigals after a brief interval.

Tickets range from $39 to $12, so head to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3376. The concert is made possible by underwriters David W. Garrison and Mary Jane King. And don’t forget that if you park in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street, you can leave for free while the gate is lifted for an hour after the concert.

UVa DramaThe University of Virginia Department of Drama is presenting a play that explores the 16-year interval in which a condemned Sicilian queen waits in the woods between Act 3 and Act 4 of William Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale.” Mary Elizabeth Hamilton’s “16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale” can be seen at Culbreth Theatre at 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday, and again at 8 p.m. April 28, 29 and 30.

Kate Eastwood Norris directs a comedy-drama that explores moving forward in the face of repression, the consequences of privilege and the courage it takes to get past social constructs. Did I forget to mention that there’s a bear roaming around?

Paul Curreri has created music for the play, working with UVa undergraduate Sarah Harden.

The play is intended for mature audiences, so take a look at the content warning before you go: https://drama.virginia.edu/content-warnings.

Tickets are $14; UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members pay $12, as will seniors. Students get in for $8. Call (434) 924-3376 or go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu.

At WAHSWestern Albemarle High School’s spring musical is “Mamma Mia!” Thursday’s dress rehearsal, at 7 p.m., is a benefit for the Eric Betthauser Memorial Scholarship Fund, which honors the school’s beloved former music director.

Seventy-five students on stage, in the orchestra pit and behind the scenes are sharing a romantic musical comedy that follows a young woman’s dream to be escorted down the aisle at her wedding by her father, whom she hasn’t known growing up. The trick is to figure out which of three likely candidates he might be. The story is told through the pop songs of ABBA.

Performances also begin at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets at the door are $14, and students pay $6; tickets purchased in advance are $12 and $5, respectively. Get them at https://events.eventgroove.com/event/Mamma-Mia-60884.

