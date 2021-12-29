Be There: Four County offering virtual holiday special, auditions

Four County Players is serving up a surprise through Saturday. If you enjoyed "Home for the Holidays: A Four County Players Musical Revue," the virtual Christmas special the Four County team presented with Paladin Media Group last year, you can see it again through the first day of 2022.
The show, directed by Edward Warwick White and featuring musical direction by Kristin Baltes, is streaming on demand at fourcp.anywhereseat.com — for free.
The show is free, but donations to the community theater are accepted; just click on the Donate button on the viewing page or enter your desired amount in place of the ticket price. For more information, head to fourcp.org.
Auditions at Four County
Auditions for "It Shoulda Been You," featuring book and lyrics by Brian Hargrove and music and concept by Barbara Anselmi, will be conducted in person on Jan. 9 and 10 at Four County Players' home space in Barboursville. If you cannot attend in person and would like to submit a video, please email auditions@fourcp.org. Call-backs are planned for Jan. 12, also in person.
White will direct; Baltes is musical director.
Before you sign up for an audition slot, read up about the show at http://shorturl.at/atCDZ. Reading the entire script before auditioning is recommended, because it's important for the actors to understand the characters and their journeys. The music-filled 90-minute story of a wedding, two families, a wedding planner, an ex-boyfriend and a surprise twist serves up love, laughs and a focus on family and acceptance.
Expect a read-through in late January and regular rehearsals starting in February. Performances are planned for April 15, 16, 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 and May 1, 6, 7 and 8.
If you are considering trying out for the play, keep in mind that everyone will wear masks in the building at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Actors may remove their masks while performing on stage only if they are vaccinated, and they will need to put their masks back on when they leave the stage. Anyone who is unvaccinated must keep a mask on at all times.
Questions? Send emails to auditions@fourcp.org.