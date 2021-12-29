Be There: Four County offering virtual holiday special, auditions

Four County Players is serving up a surprise through Saturday. If you enjoyed "Home for the Holidays: A Four County Players Musical Revue," the virtual Christmas special the Four County team presented with Paladin Media Group last year, you can see it again through the first day of 2022.

The show, directed by Edward Warwick White and featuring musical direction by Kristin Baltes, is streaming on demand at fourcp.anywhereseat.com — for free.

The show is free, but donations to the community theater are accepted; just click on the Donate button on the viewing page or enter your desired amount in place of the ticket price. For more information, head to fourcp.org.

Auditions at Four County

Auditions for "It Shoulda Been You," featuring book and lyrics by Brian Hargrove and music and concept by Barbara Anselmi, will be conducted in person on Jan. 9 and 10 at Four County Players' home space in Barboursville. If you cannot attend in person and would like to submit a video, please email auditions@fourcp.org. Call-backs are planned for Jan. 12, also in person.

White will direct; Baltes is musical director.