Be There: Concerts, a reopening and jazz for a cause

This week’s Be There offerings offer ways to have a good laugh, catch some local stars on the rise, welcome back a popular listening room after a pandemic pause and simply enjoy a busy March week of entertainment.

At the ParamountKathleen Madigan will be supplying the laughs when “Do You Have Any Ranch?” begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theater.

You’ve probably seen her recent visit with fellow comedian Jerry Seinfeld in “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” or given her “Madigan’s Podcast” a try. She has been making people laugh for 32 years, making 250 appearances a year and visiting late-night talk shows.

Tickets are $59.75, $44.75 and $34.75.

Head back to the Downtown Mall theater at 7:30 p.m. Sunday to hear The Mavericks perform fresh tunes from “En Español,” the band’s first all-Spanish album.

Fans who love the musicians for the versatility that slides them seamlessly from rock to Tex-Mex to country to jazz stylings can hear their approaches to Afro-Cuban classics, bolero, mariachi and more. Founding member Raul Malo wrote or co-wrote five of the album’s 12 tracks.

Tickets are $75.75, $65.75, $48.75 and $38.75. For tickets and all the details, head to theparamount.net or dial the box office at (434) 979-1333.

Jazz for The HavenThe Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble’s “Swing into Spring” Benefit Concert, which starts at 7 p.m. Sunday at Jefferson Theater, will benefit The Haven.

Andrew LaPrade and the musicians will welcome a who’s who of special guests, including Charles Owens, Taylor Barnett, Bobby Gregg, Elise Underwood, John D’earth, Greg Thomas, Michael Elswick, Ivan Orr, Jennifer Morris and Owen Brown. They’re teaming up to raise funds to help The Haven fight homelessness with a wide variety of resources.

Tickets are $35 gold circle, $32 gold circle advance, $25 reserved, $22 reserved advance, $20 general admission standing room only and $17 general admission standing room only advance, so get them soon at jeffersontheater.com or dial (800) 594-8499.

At Rapunzel’sIf you’re ready to let your hair down and relax with some music, Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston is resuming live entertainment at 8 p.m. Friday with its popular Open Mic Night.

Get there at 7 p.m. to settle into your seats — or to sign up to perform. Bob Taylor reminds everyone to keep material acoustic and “suitable for our sainted grannies.”

More festivities are on the way, including a belated 20th-anniversary party that’s slated for April 16.

Spectators pay $3. For details, call (434) 263-6660.

Westminster wondersOrganist Daniel Sañez will present a recital program of music by Sweelick, Scheidemann, Weckmann, Buxtehude and J.S. Bach during the Westminster Organ Concert Series’ next event at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The series is in its 41st year of sharing the church’s Baroque-style Taylor & Boody organ with listeners. Sañez, who serves as director of music and liturgy at Richmond’s Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, has performed across the country and in Canada, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland and Germany.

The concert is free, and there is ample parking behind the church. The sanctuary is accessible to listeners who use wheelchairs. Call (434) 963-4690 for details, or go to westminsterorganconcertseries.org.

Wednesday Music ClubPandemic or no pandemic, local musicians have been working hard to keep music going strong in our community. Local music teachers remain unsung heroes, and the annual Wednesday Music Club honors offers the community a chance to change that.

The club has presented prizes and music camp scholarships to local student musicians and composers who won honors in the 2022 Annual Competition. Winners performed March 6 in the club’s annual recital.

The following is a list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order by category.

■ Junior camp scholarship category winners:

Joanna Kim, violin: Kenneth Hindman Scholarship (Julie Wilkinson, teacher)

William Vio Lee, cello: Wednesday Music Club Member Scholarship (Carl Donakowski, teacher)

August Nesic, piano: William Blackford Scholarship (Jeremy Thompson, teacher)

Shio Tohmi, piano: Robert Smith Jr. Scholarship (Noriko Donahue, teacher)

First alternate is Kevin McCoy, violin (Johanna Beaver, teacher)

■ Senior camp scholarship category winners:

Gudrun Campbell cello: Peggy Roner Camp Scholarship (Erin Flynn, teacher)

Jonah Harris, piano: Wednesday Music Club Member Scholarship (Jeanne Jackson, teacher)

Love Li, piano: Yvaine Duisit Scholarship (Song Song, teacher)

Elle Polifka, piano: Meda McNeir Tilman Scholarship (Jeanne Jackson, teacher)

■ High school category winners:

First prize: Chloe (Xiyao) Zou, piano (Jeanne Jackson, teacher)

First prize: Mary McCoy, viola (Johanna Beaver, teacher)

Second prize: Jin Oishi, piano (Joyce Polifka, teacher)

Second prize, Lucy Evans, piano (Jeanne Jackson, teacher)

Honorable mention: Ev Wellmon, piano (Shelby Sender, teacher)

■ Senior category winners:

First prize: Tie. Laura A. Perez Cutright, viola (Ayn Balija, teacher), and Samuel Hall, trumpet (Don Brubaker, teacher).

Second prize: Gavin Harris, piano (Jeanne Jackson, teacher)

Honorable mention: Cole Smith, flute (Angela Kelly, teacher)

All prizes provided by the Eleanor Gray Shea Scholarship and the Robert W. Smith Jr. Scholarship Fund.

■ Composition category winners:

First prize: Matthew Hidge (Jo Pettitt, teacher)

Second prize: Happy Li (Song Song, teacher)

All prizes provided by the Eleanor Gray Shea Scholarship.

Learn more about the club, the musicians and the competition at wednesdaymusicclub.org. And remember to thank a music teacher today.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.