Be There: Black History Month concert, new poetry event and British romance

This week’s Be There events offer a variety of artistic disciplines to enjoy, from chart-topping gospel singing to an inaugural poetry series evening to an exploration of romantic instrumental music from the British Isles.

At the Paramount

The University of Virginia Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will present a Black History Month concert by Stellar Award-winning gospel artists Anthony Brown and therAPy and Isabel Davis at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theater.

Brown picked up his first Grammy Award nomination in 2015 for his second album, “Everyday Jesus,” which includes the hit single “Worth.” That song spent more than 27 weeks at the top of the gospel charts. His first hit single, “Testimony,” from his eponymous debut album, was the longest-running Top 10 gospel single of 2013.

Fans will know Davis for her hits “The Call,” “Jesus We Love You” and “Wide as the Sky” from her first full project, “The Call.” That album made its debut at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart in 2017. Davis also picked up 2018 Prayze Factor People’s Choice Awards for Trail Blazer and Best International Artist of the Year.

The concert is free, but registration is required, so get all the details at theparamount.net/black-history-month-concert. While you’re there, be certain to familiarize yourself with the Paramount’s latest COVID-19 policies.

The concert is presented in partnership with the UVa Office of African American Affairs, Total Praise with Chucky Hayes on 101.3 JAMZ, In My Humble Opinion on 101.3 JAMZ, the UVa Black Faculty & Staff Employee Resource Group, Black Professional Network of Charlottesville and Strong Quality Music.

At Live Arts

Head to the fourth-floor Conover Studio at Live Arts to catch the inaugural event in the new Poetry Live! series at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Poet, author and scientist James Cole will be your host for an evening of poetry. Poets will include Sara Robinson, Patricia Asuncion, Myron Ballard, Brian James, Bill Prindle, Marti Snell, La’Tasha Strother and Cole. In this first outing, the poets will be exploring questions of genesis, renewal and the challenges of recovery.

Masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status; be sure to visit the COVID-19 policies at livearts.org before you head out. Pay what you can to get in; there’s a $5 suggested price.

At Grace Episcopal Church

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble will present a program of romantic fare ranging from the tale of Robin Hood and Maid Marian to Scottish airs to Irish melodies.

The local performance of “Virginia in Love: Celtic Music for Valentine’s Day” is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick. The program also will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at All Saints Episcopal Church in Richmond.

Listen for artistic director and Baroque violinist Fiona Hughes, Baroque cellist Jeremy Ward, Peter Walker on plucked strings and pipes and guest early-harp specialist Christa Patton. Together, they will present works by John Playford, Robert Burns, Niel Gow and Turlough O’Carolan, plus selections from the Straloch lute book.

Tickets are $25; youth tickets are $10. For information, go to tnrbaroque.org or call (434) 409-3424.

