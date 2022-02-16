 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BE THERE

Be There: Bears, swans and an original documentary

This week’s Be There options begin at Piedmont Virginia Community College with a musician and educator’s exploration of his Fluvanna County roots in a new documentary.

Horace Scruggs is known to local audiences as a conductor, composer, multi-instrumentalist and former instructor of choral music at PVCC. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, he will take the stage in the Main Stage Theatre in Piedmont’s V. Earl Dickinson Building in “Resilience, Recovery and Rebirth: Conversations on African-American Survival” to speak about his family’s history and the greater African American community.

Scruggs will screen scenes from “Resilience, Recovery and Rebirth: Sustaining Hope in Trying Times” and discuss the journey of making the documentary. He also will answer questions from audience members. It’s an opportunity to learn more about local history as part of a larger story of African American perseverance.

The event is free. Masks are required at all times indoors. Get all the details at pvcc.edu/performingarts, or call (434) 961-5376.

‘The Secret Life of Bears’Rae Wynn-Grant, a large-carnivore ecologist with the National Geographic Society’s Wild Places Initiative, will be at Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater at 7 p.m. Friday to talk about the challenges faced by North American black and grizzly bears and the importance of finding ways for animal populations and local communities to coexist.

Wynn-Grant studied East African lions at age 20. These days, she works to protect populations of grizzly bears, cougars, bison and other animals. She uses statistical modeling to examine how humans are affecting the large carnivores’ behavior.

Fans of the National Geographic Live series can mark their calendars for two upcoming events at the Paramount. “Filipe DeAndrade, Untamed” is set for April 14, and Kobie Boykins, Exploring Mars” is omn the schedule for Sept. 16.

Tickets are $29.75; seniors pay $24.75, and students get in for $19.75. For tickets and information, call (434) 979-1333 or go to theparamount.net, where you’ll want to familiarize yourself with the COVID-19 safety protocols, which include wearing masks indoors.

‘Swan Lake’Also at the Paramount this week will be Russian Ballet Theatre in a shimmering new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Look for Nadezhda Kalinina’s choreography, newly handpainted sets and 150 hand-sewn costumes deigned by Sergei Novikov.

Tickets are $85, $75, $55, $45 and $35. Keep in mind that you’ll need to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a professionally administered negative antigen test to get in, plus a valid photo ID.

If you purchased tickets for the original performance on Oct. 1, 2020, or the rescheduled Oct. 2, 2021, date, they will be honored. Get all the details on tickets and refunds at theparamount.net or (434) 979-1333.

Kim Kardashian wants a 'new life'

