Charlottesville Opera: Auditions for this season’s productions of “Guys and Dolls” and “Tosca” will be from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 26 in the first-floor auditorium at The Center at Belvedere. Singers can be considered for one or both productions. Audition schedule includes children’s vocal auditions for ages 15 and younger for “Tosca” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., women’s vocal auditions from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., men’s and women’s choreography auditions from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and men’s choral auditions from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Prepare 30 seconds of your favorite aria or song to sing unaccompanied from memory. All adult singers auditioning for “Guys and Dolls” must complete a group choreography audition. Dance experience is not required; movement experience is a plus. Child singers will take part in a children’s chorus in “Tosca.” There is no children’s chorus in “Guys and Dolls,” but there are some non-speaking, non-singing positions in the show. The season begins on June 4 for “Guys and Dolls” and June 27 for “Tosca.” Rehearsals typically take place from 6 to 9 p.m. weekday evenings and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4;30 p.m. Saturdays. Additional pre-season rehearsals will be set in April. All choristers are required to attend rehearsals during dress week; dress week for “Guys and Dolls” is June 18 to 21, and performances are on June 23, 24 and 25. Dress week for “Tosca” is July 9 to 12; performances are on July 14 and 15. All performers must be vaccinated for COVID-19 no later than May 20. Details: charlottesvilleopera.org.