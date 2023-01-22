Auditions for Jan, 23

Four County Players: Auditions for Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" will be by appointment only on Saturday at Olivet Presbyterian Church and Sunday at Four County Players in Barboursville. Callbacks will be by invitation only will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Olivet Presbyterian Church. Rehearsals will be on Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons or evenings, based on cast availability, starting in late February or early March. Performance dates: May 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28 on the Mainstage at Four County Players. Director/choreographer Perry Medlin, vocal director Amelia Camacho and music director Laura Collier are looking for a strong. diverse cast ages 14 and older. Initial auditions are in 1.5-hour time slots and consist of a group dance audition, after which performers will be called in individually to sing their songs. Dress in clothes you can move in and closed-toed shoes; if you wish, you will have time to change clothes before your vocal audition. Prepare a song of about 32 bars that shows off your voice; musical theater songs are preferred, including songs from the show. Bring sheet music in your key; an accompanist will be there. Scene readings will take place at callbacks, so there is no need to prepare for readings for initial auditions. Do take time to familiarize yourself with the story and the script if possible. Copies of the script can be requested at auditions@fourcp.org. To sign up for your audition slot, go to https://forms.gle/4MVjk933ep5qfzQHA. Questions: perrymedlin@gmail.com or auditions@fourcp.org.