Virginia Theatre Festival: Auditions for summer season productions of "Cabaret" and "Dear Jack, Dear Louise" will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26 in the University of Virginia Drama Building at 109 Culbreth Road. This year, there are no roles for actors younger than 18. No auditions are available for "An Evening with Yolanda Rabun." If auditioning for "Cabaret," prepare a monologue and a 16- to 32-bar cut of a song of your choosing. Bring sheet music in the key in which you wish to sing; an accompanist will be provided. If auditioning only for "Dear Jack, Dear Louise," prepare a monologue of your choosing. Auditions are scheduled as 5-minute appointments; sign up for your time slot at https://ttsu.me/vtf2023. If you have a headshot and resume, bring them with you to your audition. Auditions will be conducted by Jenny Wales, VTF's artistic director. Callbacks for "Cabaret" will be on Feb. 27, and director/choreographer Matthew Steffens will be present; there will be a dance call, and you will be asked to sing and read from the show. Sides and songs will be provided. Callbacks for "Dear Jack, Dear Louise" are to be determined. If you cannot attend on-site auditions, submit taped submissions by Feb. 27 to vtfauditions@virginia.edu. For "Cabaret," submit headshot and resume, a video link to 16 to 32 bars of your singing and a video link to your dance reel. For "Dear Jack, Dear Louise," submit headshot, resume and a video link to a monologue of your choosing. The team hopes to have casting decisions completed by March 15. For character breakdowns, housing and compensation information, go to https://virginiatheatrefestival.org/jobs/.