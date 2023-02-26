Virginia Theatre Festival: Callbacks for “Cabaret” will be on Monday, and director/choreographer Matthew Steffens will be present; there will be a dance call, and you will be asked to sing and read from the show. Sides and songs will be provided. Callbacks for “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” are to be determined. If you were unable to attend the in-person auditions over the weekend, submit taped submissions by Monday to vtfauditions@virginia.edu. For “Cabaret,” submit headshot and resume, a video link to 16 to 32 bars of your singing and a video link to your dance reel. For “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” submit headshot, resume and a video link to a monologue of your choosing. The team hopes to have casting decisions completed by March 15. For character breakdowns, housing and compensation information, go to https://virginiatheatrefestival.org/jobs/.